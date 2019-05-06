Direct tourism spending in 2018 increased 4.86% to $13.3 billion with an overall economic impact of $21.5 billion, an increase of 4.68%, according to a report released Monday by the state Department of Tourism. The state's tourism industry accounted for 199,073 jobs, an increase of 1.67%, that paid out $5.5 billion in wages, an increase of 2.43%, while tourism also contributed $1.5 billion in state and local taxes, an increase of 2.6 percent over 2017.
But for data-driven Sara Meaney, the state's Tourism Secretary designee, one of the growth categories she is trumpeting this week as she tours the state to tout the tourism numbers, is the 4.9 percent increase in spending per visitor to $118. The number of visitors in 2018 grew by 2 million people over 2017 to 112.1 million. WISCONSIN STATE JOURNAL