Some communities in rural Wisconsin are joining forces to try to meet the need for affordable housing. They're looking to band together to drum up enough business to draw in developers.
Dave Armstrong, executive director with the Barron County Economic Development Corp., said the county sees about half its youth move away when they graduate from area high schools. As a result, Armstrong said the county, like other areas of the state, is experiencing a shortage of workers. The region would like to attract employees to meet the need, but Armstrong said there's not enough housing.
"Being an older, smaller county, all of our homes are aging," Armstrong said. "Individuals are aging in place longer than they used to because the health care is better now. But that doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily keeping up the home if they're aging in place longer. So, we had to look at what’s our housing stock right now, what are we anticipating the need for future housing and what type of housing is it."