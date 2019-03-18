Wisconsin saw an uptick in home sales in February after a drop the previous month.
The latest monthly report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association shows 4,019 home sales last month, up 1.2 percent from February 2018.
Economist David Clark of Marquette University said the state of the Wisconsin economy continues to boost the housing market.
"We have solid job growth, we have a low unemployment rate, and we have relatively low mortgage rates," Clark said. "The demand conditions continue to be solid. Supply continues to be relatively weak."