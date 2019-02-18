January was a slower month for home sales in Wisconsin.
In its latest monthly sales report, the Wisconsin Realtors Association found about 3,779 completed sales last month, down 8.9 percent from the previous January.
The sales report does not reflect last month's bitter cold weather and frequent snowstorms.
Economist David Clark of Marquette University said it typically takes 4 to 6 weeks to close a home sale, which means the January home sales reflect activity that began in November and December:
"Given the harshness of January, it may well be that February is a month that's lagging rather significantly below February of last year," Clark said.