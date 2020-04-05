Idle ships have become a speculator's playground, and shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) (NYSE:CUK), Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are now among the market's most volatile stocks. The wild swings happen daily, and more often than not the end results aren't pleasant for those long the cruise line industry.
Shares of the three leading cruise-ship operators are trading 82% to 86% below their 52-week highs through Friday's close, and in the case of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian, those high-water marks came less than three months ago. The stocks have fallen out of favor, and it's easy to wonder if they'll all still be around at the other end of this COVID-19 crisis. MOTLEY FOOL