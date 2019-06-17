A technological problem knocked registers at Target stores offline for a time Saturday, leaving customers in stores unable to make purchases.
The Minnesota-based retail chain reported late Saturday afternoon that its registers were "fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores.
"The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours. Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests."