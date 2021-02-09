His replacement, Sir David Witty, meanwhile, will receive a salary of $1.5 million and a target bonus of twice that, plus the potential for equity awards. MSP BusinessJournal
Wichmann will be paid for two years after leaving UnitedHealth
-
- Updated
Latest News
- DEED awards $13 million in relief grants to MN convention centers and theaters
- Gov. Walz keynote speaker for Duluth Chamber event
- Dr. G. Leighton Satterfield joins St. Luke's
- Steel imports decline 21.2% in 2020
- St Louis County receives 900 applications for small business relief
- Deadline today: LISC grants for small businesses funded by Verizon
- Cliffs Announces Proposed Offering of Common Shares
- Sun Country Airlines files for IPO
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.