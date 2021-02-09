David Wichmann, the just-retired CEO of UnitedHealth Group, will continue to receive payments roughly equal to his salary and bonus for two years, the insurance giant disclosed Monday. Bloomberg notes that Wichmann, whose base salary was about $1.4 million in 2019 with bonus compensation of $4.5 million, would have received about the same amount as severance benefits under his previously disclosed employment agreement.

His replacement, Sir David Witty, meanwhile, will receive a salary of $1.5 million and a target bonus of twice that, plus the potential for equity awards. MSP BusinessJournal

 