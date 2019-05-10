The Legislature this year has not been kind to those who want a tougher regulatory road for copper-nickel mines in northeastern Minnesota.
Most Republicans — and a contingent of DFLers — contend state regulations are strict, if not onerous, and have cheered the jobs that two separate and controversial mine proposals could bring to the Iron Range. Any chatter around changing rules for permitting such mines has gained little traction at the Capitol.
Now, one environmental group is hoping to win skeptics to their side with the help of legislation written by the mining industry in another state: Montana.