WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that while several countries in Europe and Asia have been able to bring outbreaks under control, there is a lot to be concerned about if leaders fail to take the steps needed to curb the transmission of the virus.
“Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one,” Tedros said. “If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go. It is going to get worse and worse and worse.” THE HILL