Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.