Companies with supply chains straddling the U.S. Southern border find themselves in the crosshairs of a new threat after President Trump pledged to raise tariffs on imports from Mexico.
Just last week, business leaders thought that trade disputes with Mexico and Canada were nearly resolved after the Trump administration sought congressional approval of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"We just did not see this coming," says Ann Wilson, senior vice president of government affairs for the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association. "Manufacturers flourish in this country when they have certainty. Now we have a real question about whether that certainty even exists."