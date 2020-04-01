The US government is preparing to send out direct payments to help individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic, but those who need the money most may be waiting the longest to see it.
The first payments could go out within three weeks, and will likely go to those for whom the Internal Revenue Service already has direct deposit information on file. It's unclear how long it will take to get the money to everyone else -- but experts say it could take weeks or even months. CNN
Latest News
-
