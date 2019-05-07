Minnesota has eight congressional districts. But there were ten until 1933. Nine until 1963. Soon, there could be seven.
While it might not be the most exciting event of the decade, the 2020 U.S. Census is set to determine the future of Minnesota.
First and foremost, it will determine whether or not the state will lose a seat in the U.S. House. While every state is guaranteed at least one representative in In the House, the total number of U.S. House seats is capped at 435. This means that in order to ensure seats are distributed by population — a process called apportionment — they have to be redistributed among the states every ten years each time the Census is taken. Officials in Minnesota has long feared Minnesota is due to lose a House seat after 2020 as states like Texas and Florida grow at a faster rate.