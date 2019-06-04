So you want to be part of the 1% in Wisconsin? Here's what it takes.
Being part of the 1% means you're wealthier than 99% of Americans. The threshold for joining the elite group varies by state, with differing economic hubs and attractions for the super-rich.
Internal Revenue Service's Statistics of Income program data was used to identify the minimum income threshold of the top 1% of earners in each state by 24/7 Wall St. The incomes were analyzed by tax unit — either individuals or couples filing jointly.
It takes an income of $421,347 or more to be among the top 1% in the U.S.