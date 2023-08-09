WeWork raised "substantial doubt" about its future existence on Tuesday, adding another twist to a dizzying journey that has marked the company's staggering rise, fall, rebirth, and potential imminent collapse.
The co-working space provider warned investors that, facing losses and fleeing clients, "substantial doubt exists about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern," according to its second quarter earnings report. Management laid out plans to improve liquidity and profitability over the next year. But Wall Street recoiled. WeWork stock (WE) plunged nearly 40% following the announcement. YAHOO