Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about its progress in recovering from a series of scandals over its treatment of customers. The fourth-largest U.S. bank is also subject to an asset cap by the Fed, limiting its growth and its ability to compete with larger rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc.
Shareholders accused Wells Fargo of overstating how well it was complying with those orders, and said the bank's market value fell by more than $54 billion over two years ending in March 2020 as the shortcomings became known. The San Francisco-based bank denied wrongdoing, and settled to eliminate the burden and cost of litigation, court papers show. REUTERS