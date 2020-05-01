Wells Fargo said Thursday that it will no longer accept new applications for home equity lines, signaling that the economic outlook is too cloudy even for one of the nation’s largest mortgage lenders.
“Wells Fargo Home Lending will temporarily stop accepting applications for all new home equity lines of credit after April 30,” the bank (NYSE: WFC) said in a statement that day. “The decision to temporarily suspend the origination of new HELOCs reflects careful consideration of current market conditions and the uncertainty around the timing and scope of the economic recovery.” MSP BUSINESS JOURNAL