Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 45F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low around 45F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.