Wells Fargo is shutting down all of its existing personal lines of credit, sparking outrage from consumers and advocates. In notices to customers about the closure, the bank warned that the change could impact their credit scores.
A spokesperson for the bank said Wells Fargo made the decision last year as part of an effort to simplify its product offerings. The bank feels it can better meet borrowing needs through credit cards and personal loans, the spokesperson said. CNN
