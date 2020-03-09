Two Wells Fargo board members have resigned, including chairwoman Elizabeth Duke, the bank announced Monday. The departures come days after a House committee report found the bank has been too slow to reform itself in the wake of a series of scandals — including widespread fraud in the consumer banking business tied to overly aggressive sales goals. NPR
Wells Fargo Officials Resign Days Before They Were Set To Testify Before Congress
