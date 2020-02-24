Wells Fargo, the fourth largest bank in the United States, agreed on Friday to pay $3 billion to settle its long-running civil and criminal probes into the heinous accusations of rampant fraudulent sales practices.
The San Francisco-based bank announced that it will pay the substantial financial penalty to both the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Roughly $500 million of the fine will be allocated to the SEC. The regulator will use the funds from the settlement to offer some restitution to the the defrauded customers. FORBES