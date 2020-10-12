Wells Fargo has resumed its retrenchment process under the mounting pressure for cost reduction and has terminated more than 700 commercial-banking jobs. Further, the bank is planning aggressive job cuts in the coming period.
Notably, the commercial banking division provides various services to businesses having more than $5 million in annual sales. Some reductions have been confirmed by Katie Ellis, a Wells Fargo spokeswoman. “We are at the beginning of a multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient company for our customers, employees, communities and shareholders,” Ellis said in a statement. “As part of this work, we will have impacts, including job reductions, in nearly all of our functions and business lines, including commercial banking, where we have started displacements,” she noted. ZACHS