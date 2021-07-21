Soon after Amazon (AMZN) chairman and founder Jeff Bezos returned to Earth from space on Tuesday, the billionaire received sharp criticism from progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) contrasting the low tax bills paid by him and Amazon with those borne by everyday Americans who "keep this country running."
The criticism came in response to remarks made by Bezos thanking Amazon customers and employees whose purchases and work "paid for" the space expedition, which was carried out by another Bezos-backed venture, Blue Origin. YAHOO