Levels of petroleum and firefighting foam compounds have declined in a creek downstream from the Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to monitor water quality with the company.
An explosion at the refinery in April 2018 punctured a tank that spilled around 17,000 barrels of asphalt and set off a series of fires that took hours to put out. Levels of petroleum compounds have dropped to the point where the refinery is no longer testing for them.
Connie Antonuk, field integration leader with the DNR, said they're still sampling for firefighting foam, which contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances known as PFAS.