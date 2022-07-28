This year's pace of fast and big interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve puts the US economy at risk of a recession and won't tame hot inflation, US Senator Elizabeth Warren told CNBC on Wednesday.
The Democrat representing Massachusetts was interviewed before the Federal Open Market Committee delivered its fourth rate hike of 2022. The increase of 75 basis points was widely expected and puts the fed funds rate at a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.
The Fed has embarked on an aggressive rate-hiking cycle as it races to pull down high consumer price inflation. US CPI soared to 9.1% in June, the highest rate since November 1981. YAHOO FINANCE