Famed investor Warren Buffett is urging Wells Fargo to look outside Wall Street for the embattled lender’s new top executive. Analysts have cited a number of potential candidates that could fill the vacancy left by former CEO Tim Sloan, including JPMorgan Chase's CFO Marianne Lake and investment banking head Daniel Pinto. But Buffett, who is Wells Fargo’s largest shareholder, says the San Francisco-based financial firm should not choose from firms like Chase and Goldman Sachs.
“They just have to come from someplace [outside Wells] and they shouldn’t come from Wall Street,” he told the Financial Times. “There are plenty of good people to run it [from the Wall Street banks], but they are automatically going to draw the ire of a significant percentage of the Senate and the US House of Representatives, and that’s just not smart.” FOX