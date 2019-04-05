Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.