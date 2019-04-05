Duluth's coolest music club just hit the market.
Launched by Bob Monahan in 2014, the Red Herring Lounge is one of the Twin Ports' only dedicated, mid-sized concert venues. Now it can be yours for $265,000.
"It has been a WILD RIDE to say the least...a ride I would not like to continue to ride, at this point," Monahan wrote last week via Facebook. "Bar ownership (throwing parties for a living) is a young person's game. There are PLENTY of reasons for this, many related to my own deficiencies as a business owner."
Included in the sale: The 5,200-square-foot downtown building from 1886, which was extensively rehabbed in when Monahan purchased the former Rocket Bar for $40,000 in 2012. After more than $350,000 in improvements, the brick-and-wood beam space now features a stage, a bar, a kitchen, a green room, and an office, plus a new roof, electric, plumbing, and HVAC.