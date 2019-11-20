Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) said Tuesday it plans to pilot a telehealth program for its over 21,000 employees in Minnesota. The program will have a $4 copay, a steep decrease from the $49 co-pay Walmart’s previous telehealth offerings cost.
Many companies have rolled out virtual doctors that service what Lisa Woods, Walmart’s senior director of U.S. benefits, calls the “simple sick.” Those are people suffering from a sore throat or an ear infection, who can receive a diagnosis over the phone or a video chat. MSP Business Journal