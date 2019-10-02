Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Windy with showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.