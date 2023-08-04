Minnesota’s former governor Jesse Ventura says he wants to be the “first major politician in America” to have a marijuana brand featuring his likeness—which is now possible as the state implements its new cannabis legalization law.
Ventura, who has long championed marijuana reform and appeared next to current Gov. Tim Walz (D) when he signed Minnesota’s legalization bill in May, spoke about his future ambitions and personal experience with cannabis during a panel hosted by Canna Connect on Saturday, asserting that Minnesota is positioned to grow the “best cannabis in the world.” MARIJUANA MOMENT