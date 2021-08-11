The U.S. Postal Service plans to charge more for packages shipped during the holidays, including those sent by individuals, to offset the rising cost of deliveries at the busiest time of the year.
The agency on Tuesday proposed adding surcharges on most packages shipped domestically between Oct. 3 and Dec. 26, saying the fees would apply to both commercial and retail customers. That means it won’t just be Amazon.com Inc., Target Corp. and other big holiday shippers paying higher-than-normal rates; it will also cost more to ship a box of cookies to grandma. WALL STREET JOURNAL