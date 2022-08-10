Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF 2.96%) changed its stripes in 2020 with the acquisition of AK Steel, a former customer. The move was a huge overhaul, taking Cleveland-Cliffs from the role of steel industry supplier to integrated steel mill. Only it came at a big cost in the form of skyrocketing leverage.
Management is using the steel industry upturn to do something about that.Between the start of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs' long-term debt grew by a huge 240%. There were two big jumps over that span, one in early 2020 and another in late 2020 that carried over into early 2021. Those moves coincided with Cleveland-Cliffs' acquisitions of AK Steel and the U.S. business of global steel giant ArcelorMittal. This was not a minor change. The company completely reinvented itself in a roughly two-year span. Today, Cleveland-Cliffs is an integrated North American steel giant with a heavy blast furnace footprint. Blast furnaces aren't as flexible as newer electric arc mini-mills, but when they run at high utilization levels they can be hugely profitable. And with Cleveland-Cliffs controlling some of its key input costs, to some degree, it has an added cost advantage in the industry. MOTLEY FOOL