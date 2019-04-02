Please use the sharing tools found via the share button at the top or side of articles. Copying articles to share with others is a breach of FT.com T&Cs and Copyright Policy. Email licensing@ft.com to buy additional rights. Subscribers may share up to 10 or 20 articles per month using the gift article service. More information can be found here.
Vacancies at US shopping centres have hit the highest level in eight years as the ecommerce revolution and recent collapse of debt-laden private equity-backed chains begin to ripple through the commercial property market. In the latest sign that stress is developing in bricks and mortar retail, new figures from data provider Reis, an arm of Moody’s Analytics, show that 9.3 per cent of units in shopping malls lay empty at the end of March — a 10th more than a year ago. Until recently, the robust US economy has helped the retail property market remain resilient despite the rise of online shopping. Landlords are still demanding 8 per cent higher rents in regional malls than they were five years ago.