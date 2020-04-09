U.S. raw steel production is on a downward spiral as the coronavirus pandemic has led to a slump in demand for steel across key end-use markets, including automotive. The demand slowdown has forced domestic steel mills to curtail production with capacity utilization dropping to a multi-year low.
Output from Great Lakes fell roughly 10% on a weekly basis to 549,000 net tons in the reported week.
Shares of major American steel makers such as United States Steel Corp. X, Nucor Corporation NUE and Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD have tanked roughly 43%, 34% and 33%, respectively, year to date.