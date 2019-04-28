US industrial products manufacturer 3M announced Thursday it will cut 2,000 jobs worldwide, citing weakness in key markets that led to a drop in first-quarter sales.
3M, which makes a wide variety of industrial goods and tools as well as everyday items such as the ubiquitous stick-and-remove Post-It notes, also slashed its full-year profit forecast.
Total sales fell five percent to $7.9 billion and included a 7.4 percent drop in Asia Pacific and a 9.4 percent decline in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.