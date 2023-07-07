The US economy added 209,000 jobs in June, missing Wall Street estimates and reflecting a slowdown from the previous month, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Friday.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected that 225,000 nonfarm payroll jobs were added in June. Friday's report marks the first time in 15 months that nonfarm payrolls have come in lower than Wall Street expected. Updated data revealed 306,000 jobs were created during May, about 33,000 less than previously reported. YAHOO