Billions were wiped off the value of US lenders last night as aftershocks from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) continued to rattle the markets.
Customers withdrew $26bn from State Street’s investment products in the first quarter. Shares in the Boston-based company fell as much as 18pc – its worst intraday tumble since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.
Meanwhile, stockbroker Charles Schwab said $41bn had been pulled from its accounts during the first three months of 2023. The company blamed “regulatory uncertainty” following the collapse of SVB in March and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in Europe shortly thereafter.
Schwab's results also revealed it had bolstered its finances by borrowing $45.6bn from the Federal Home Loan Bank system – a move sometimes viewed as a sign of financial stress. The Telegraph