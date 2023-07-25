UPS and the Teamsters have reached a tentative deal on a new contract. That could potentially avoid a strike, which could have started as soon as next week and crippled US supply chains.
“UPS has put $30 billion in new money on the table as a direct result of these negotiations,” said Teamsters President Sean O’Brien in a statement. “We’ve changed the game, battling it out day and night to make sure our members won an agreement that pays strong wages, rewards their labor, and doesn’t require a single concession. This contract sets a new standard in the labor movement and raises the bar for all workers.” CNN