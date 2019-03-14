More than 50,000 visitors are expected to stream into Milwaukee for the 2020 Democratic National Convention, bringing in an estimated $200 million.
"This is probably the single largest event that we could bring to Wisconsin," said Thad Nation, spokesman for the Milwaukee 2020 bid committee.
A big event entails a lot of logistics.
One of the things the bid committee had to do in order to land the DNC was secure 15,000 hotel rooms within about 20 minutes of the downtown Fiserv Forum, the centerpiece of the convention, which they did.