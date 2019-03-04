The University of Minnesota has suspended its relationship with a Chinese telecom giant that's facing federal criminal charges accusing it of stealing trade secrets, violating sanctions and lying to banks.
Administrators recently announced that the university will no longer accept money, enter into contracts or exchange information with Huawei, the world's largest telecommunications equipment company. Huawei funds research at the university through gifts to the University of Minnesota Foundation, the Minnesota Daily reported.
The university's Feb. 14 memo comes after the U.S. Department of Justice unsealed charges in January against Huawei, a top company executive and several subsidiaries. The Chinese tech giant pleaded not guilty Thursday to U.S. trade-theft charges in the case that's escalated trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.