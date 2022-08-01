One of the prevailing phrases in the investing community is: "Past performance is no guarantee of future results." There certainly are few guarantees in life. However, investing in top-notch dividend growth stocks with proven business models is the closest thing to a guarantee of building generational wealth.
The health insurer UnitedHealth Group (UNH -1.43%) is a prime example of this. A mere $10,000 investment in the stock 10 years ago would now be worth over $117,000 with dividends reinvested, which is a blistering 28% annual total return rate. But can this dividend growth stock keep making shareholders richer over time, and should you buy it? Let's dig deeper into UnitedHealth Group's fundamentals and valuation to address these questions.