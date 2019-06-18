UnitedHealth Group is rejecting some demands of the <href="https: behavioral-health-insurance-unitedhealth-treatment-suit"="" 22="" 04="" 2019="" story="" www.mprnews.org="">plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit accusing the company of being too stingy in its coverage of mental health care.
Earlier this year, a judge in California ruled in favor of the patients who filed a class-action lawsuit, saying the company put profits over patients.
The plaintiffs had asked for the company to adopt new guidelines for how it covers behavioral health and to use them to reevaluate all of the claims it denied between 2011 and 2017.