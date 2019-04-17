The leader of UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest health insurer and Minnesota’s largest company, said Tuesday that expanding Medicare to all Americans would destabilize the nation’s health care system.
UnitedHealth favors universal coverage through the expansion of existing private and public programs, Chief Executive David Wichmann said. He criticized the prospect of a government-led single-payer system, sometimes called Medicare for All, that would effectively eliminate private health insurers like UnitedHealthcare.