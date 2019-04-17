Duluth, MN (55816)

Today

Rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Snow may mix in late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.