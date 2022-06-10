The United Health Board of Directors approved a dividend hike of 13.8%, raising the quarterly cash payout from $1.45 per share to $1.65. In June 2021, UNH increased the quarterly dividend 16%. The latest dividend will be paid out on June 28, to its shareholders of record as of June 20. The dividend yield, based on the latest payout and the June 8 closing price, is approximately 1.3%, higher than the industry average of 1%.
UnitedHealth’s dividend history shows continuous hikes per annum since 2010. Its total debt to total capital of 34.9% at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compares favorably with the industry's figure of 36.8%. UNH expects operating cash flow for 2022 to be within $23-$24 billion, implying growth from $22.3 billion in 2021. YAHOO FINANCE