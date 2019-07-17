Billions of dollars in investments and the viability of the U.S. auto industry are on the line this year as the Big Three Detroit automakers kick off negotiations with the United Auto Workers union with a ceremonial handshake at Ford’s headquarters Monday.
The talks are expected to be the most contentious in a decade amid “America first” policies from the Trump administration, a tight labor market and thousands of job cuts and cost reductions as the industry prepares for an expected economic downturn. CNBC