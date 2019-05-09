Uber will go public on Friday in a highly anticipated initial public offering that will be the largest since 2014 — and one of the biggest in U.S. history.
After speculation that the ride-hailing company could be valued at as high as $120 billion, Uber is now targeting a valuation of $80 billion to $90 billion. At the same time, it has never made a profit — and has instead been burning through cash at a prodigious rate.
Uber has grown massively in the decade since its founding and has footprints around the world. Its wild success has made Uber a household name — not just synonymous with ride-hailing but shorthand for any app that offers a service on demand: "Uber, but for laundry," "Uber, but for dog-walking."