Ahead of contract negotiations set to begin Thursday, the head of the United Auto Workers union says they are declared that it’s prepared to strike against the Big Three US automakers.
In a Facebook address to UAW members Tuesday, UAW President Shawn Fain said nearly 150,000 members will strike if Ford, Stellantis and General Motors do not meet their demands.
“The Big Three is our strike target. And whether or not there’s a strike — it’s up to Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis, because they know what our priorities are. We’ve been clear,” said Fain. CNN