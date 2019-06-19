(Bloomberg) -- Starting in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump has been touting the restorative value of the tariffs his administration imposed on imports that March. “Steel is coming back fast!” he said in a tweet a year ago. In another comment, he said, “These industries, it’s incredible what’s going on. U.S. Steel is building many plants and expanding many plants.”
But fissures have appeared in those declarations. And on Tuesday, U.S. Steel Corp., one of the beneficiaries of the president’s metal tariffs, announced that it will be idling two blast furnaces in the U.S., and one in Europe, until “market conditions improve.” YAHOO