United States Steel Corp. will idle plants, reduce its spending plans and tap lenders for $800 million in near-term liquidity support amid a sharp downturn in demand and "unprecedented" challenges from the global coronavirus pandemic.
The company will idle blast furnace planst in Gary, Indiana and Granite City, Illinois, as well as tublar operations in Ohio and Texas, thanks in part to "continued high levels of imports and decreased demand driven by a sudden, significant drop in oil prices." THE STREET