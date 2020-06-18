United States Steel Corp. shares slumped lower Thursday after the struggling industrial group said it would raise more than $400 million in a new stock offering and forecast a wider-than-expected second quarter loss.
U.S. Steel said late Wednesday that it plans to sell 50 million common shares, a figure that could rise to 57.5 million depending on market demand, with the aim of raising around $429 million in net proceeds. U.S. Steel said it will use the case to "strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and for general corporate purposes". Last month, U.S. Steel also raised $700 million from the sale of five-year bonds carrying a coupon of 12%. THE STREET