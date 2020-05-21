United States Steel Corporation X entered into a four-year agreement with Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.-based Algoma Steel Inc., to sell considerable volumes of iron ore pellets. The purchase agreement will run from 2021 through 2024.
The deal provides a new long-term iron ore customer to U.S. Steel's Minnesota mines along with incremental volumes. Notably, this marks the second significant iron ore purchase agreement finalized by U.S. Steel in 2020. Per the company, these contracts indicate its commitment to extract incremental value from its iron ore assets as part of its 'best of both' integrated and mini mill strategy.