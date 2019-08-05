United States Steel (X) has been in a very tough spot recently as slower economic growth has pushed down steel prices and forced the company to idle some production. Just released quarterly results show that the company is suffering indeed. Nonetheless, the company beat both sales and earnings expectations and is trading more than 10% above its 2019 lows. Unfortunately, the company will continue to be pressured as economic growth is not recovering which is clearly visible when looking at US raw steel production and pricing.
The problems start at the top. The largest segment of the company, flat-rolled, reported shipments of 2.80 million tons. This is higher compared to Q2 of 2018 when flat-rolled shipments hit 2.58 million tons. Production is higher as well and at 2.98 million tons compared to 2.83 million tons in Q2 of 2018. The reasons are higher than expected automotive sales in both May and June and stable vehicle inventories. Also, better weather conditions in June caused construction demand to improve. Unfortunately, these tailwinds were more than offset by a lower average selling price. SEEKING ALPHA